Three injured in road accident

LAHORE: Three people were injured in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a truck near Gulfishan Town Motorway bridge at Kot Abdul Malik on Sunday.

Rescuers removed the injured to hospital. They have been identified as Akram, 25, son of Anwar, Siraj, 20, and Faisal, 17, son of Ashiq. Couple injured on road: A couple suffered injuries when their speeding bike slipped and both fell on a road near Dharampura.

The injured couple was identified as Shahid, 30 and Rabia, 28. Rescuers removed them to hospital. Mother of five commits suicide: A mother of five committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance in the Sundar area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Samina. Reason behind her suicide was yet to be known. Police removed the body to morgue ‘Seized frogs were for lab’: Lahore police ruled out the impression that the frogs seized by them were to be used as food item.

According to police, the frogs were to be sold to a laboratory on Abkari Road. Mujahid Squad handed over 5 maund live and dead frogs to the department concerned. The arrested accused, Prince and Azhar, told police that they had caught the frogs from ponds, rivers and nullahs.

Heroin parcel seized: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin to the United Kingdom through courier service at Barkat Market. The heroin was concealed in a jacket and a suitcase. The parcel was booked by one Muhammad Sarwar at an courier service office to be shipped to the United Kingdom in the name of Javed Khan.

Cops check 82,000 persons: Dolphins Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 552 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both wings also helped 50 people on different roads, checked more than 125,000 motorbikes, 163 other vehicles and more than 82,000 persons.

As many as 127 motorbikes and 13 other vehicles were impounded and 289 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 70 persons for violating the ban on wheelie, four for firing shots into the air and 21 persons for violating the ban on kite flying.