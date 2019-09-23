FPCCI proposes delegation to Tokyo: Dr Baig

KARACHI: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Acting President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), called on Consul General of Japan Toshikazu Isomura at Japanese Consulate General in Karachi to discuss forthcoming FPCCI businessmen delegation to Tokyo, Japan.

Dr. Baig while discussing the bilateral trade relations informed the consul general that a trade delegation for Japan was being proposed in October-2019 as per discussion with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Naeem ul Haq to foster trade and investment ties with Japan and South Korea. The proposed potential areas to be covered are fisheries, port & shipping, textile, leather, media, automotive and rice sectors.

Dr. Baig requested Consul General of Japan to request Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to facilitate the FPCCI delegation and arrangements of B2B meetings with Japanese counterparts.

The FPCCI is also taking on board new Ambassador of Pakistan in Tokyo Imtiaz Ahmad who visited the FPCCI and also proposed said delegation.

Japan is a potential trading partner of Pakistan with substantial Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in automobile sector. The forthcoming visit of FPCCI delegation will be led by Dr. Ikhtair Baig will intensify to interaction between private sectors of both countries particularly in the identified sectors.