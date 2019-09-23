Zulfiqar shines in Southern Punjab win

KARACHI: Left-arm spinner Zulfiqar Babar picked up ten wickets in the match as Southern Punjab overwhelmed Balochistan by 101 runs on the last day of their three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture held at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur on Sunday.

The discarded Test spinner, who is also the mentor of the team, followed-up his 6-45 with 4-45 to dismiss Balochistan for 109 in their second innings. Zulfiqar had taken ten wickets against Central Punjab in their first round match played at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad which ended in a draw.

Chasing 211, Balochistan had resumed their second innings on five without loss. Mohammad Irfan Junior took 5-37. Southern Punjab had scored 218 and 101 all out. Balochistan had posted 109 in their first innings.

The show between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ended in a draw here at the NBP Sports Complex. Chasing a target of 295 Sindh reached only 129-3 by the end of the final day’s play. Ramiz Raja Junior top-scored with an unbeaten 61 off 238 balls. Earlier in the day, KP declared their second innings at 203-9 in 66.3 overs.

KP had scored 230 all out in their first innings. Sindh were bowled out for 113. The match between Central Punjab and Northern also failed to yield any result at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

In response to Northern first innings total of 299-6, Central Punjab resumed their first innings at 103-2 and reached 269-8 in 83 overs thanks to Ali Zaryab’s 75 and an unbeaten 64 off 106 balls from Bilawal Iqbal, who hit two fours and as many sixes.

After securing 30 runs lead, Northern were 90-4 in their second innings when the match ended. At the end of the second round, Southern Punjab lead the points table with nine points with one win in two matches. Northern are placed at the second spot with six points. Central Punjab, Sindh and KP are third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with three points each.

Balochistan are yet to take any point.