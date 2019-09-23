Dengue update

A total of 8,933 dengue cases have been reported across the country in the current year and 16 people have lost their lives so far this year. According to a report 2,132 cases were reported from Sindh, 2,076 from Punjab, 1,772 from Balochistan, 1,612 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,206 from the federal capital and 92 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

I understand that the health departments are busy dealing with polio, hepatitis, typhoid and other ailments, but they should also remember that dengue is a deadly disease. I urge the concerned authorities to conduct awareness campaigns in every street of the country to raise awareness among the public.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech