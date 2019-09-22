One killed in Nowshera jirga firing

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and another injured in a firing incident at a jirga in Katikhel Dheri here on Saturday, police sources said.

The injured Zafar Ali told the police that he was present at a jirga along with his friend Azmatullah to solve a dispute between one Hayat Gul and his rivals Liaqat Ali, Afsar Ali, Sheraz and Ahmad Ali.

He said that the jirga was taking place when the accused alleged that the jirga members were taking the side of their rival Hayat Gul and they opened the fire.

He said that he was injured and his friend Azmatullah was killed in the firing.

The sources said the police arrested the four accused, including Additional Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Asfar Ali, Professor Sheraz of Swat University and Liaqat Ali and Ahmad Ali, while Atif Ali fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased and area people staged protest to demand arrest of the accused. They also accused the local police of siding with the influential accused.