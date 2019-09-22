close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
September 22, 2019

Two bodies found in Faisalabad

National

A
APP
September 22, 2019

FAISALABAD: Police claimed to have recovered two bodies from different parts on Saturday.

Passersby spotted a body near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road and informed Thikriwala police. The police took the body into custody.

Sadr police found a body of 60-year-old man from Chak 225/RB and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan