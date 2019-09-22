Two bodies found in Faisalabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Police claimed to have recovered two bodies from different parts on Saturday.
Passersby spotted a body near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road and informed Thikriwala police. The police took the body into custody.
Sadr police found a body of 60-year-old man from Chak 225/RB and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.
FAISALABAD: Police claimed to have recovered two bodies from different parts on Saturday.
Passersby spotted a body near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road and informed Thikriwala police. The police took the body into custody.
Sadr police found a body of 60-year-old man from Chak 225/RB and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.