Two bodies found in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Police claimed to have recovered two bodies from different parts on Saturday.

Passersby spotted a body near Airport Chowk on Jhang Road and informed Thikriwala police. The police took the body into custody.

Sadr police found a body of 60-year-old man from Chak 225/RB and dispatched it to a mortuary for postmortem.