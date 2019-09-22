Nepalese ambassador seeks stronger ties with Pakistan

Islamabad : Ambassador of Nepal Sewa Lamsal has said relations between Nepal and Pakistan are getting stronger with the each passing day adding both countries have huge potential in various fields, which if exploited, can further strengthen bilateral ties.

She expressed these views on the occasion of Constitution and National Day of Nepal. State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir was the chief guest while former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also attended the reception.

Further dilating upon bilateral relations the ambassador said, “Our relations are based on friendship, goodwill, mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of each other. These relations are time tested and have been growing strengths to strengths at all levels”.

She said she deeply valued the wisdom and teachings of Gautam Buddha, known in Pakistan as the Gandhara civilization and want to spread the message of peace on the momentous occasion of 2561th Buddha Jayanti.

Shakyamuni Gautam Buddha was born as a prince in the royal palace garden of Lumbini, Nepal in 623 BC.

While the footprint of Gautam Buddha was started in the Garden of Lumbini, the practice and teachings of Gautam Buddha was spread all over Asia, including Pakistan and remains one of the richest heritages and civilizations in the world.

The ambassador said Nepalese government is paying special attention to promote its tourism industry and encouraging more and more tourists to visit Nepal.

She added, the year 2020 shall be celebrated in Nepal as the Tourism Year and expecting over two million tourists in the country.

She invited all stakeholders in Pakistan who want to promote tourism, to come to Nepal and explore avenues of cooperation in this particular field.

The ambassador also called for promoting people to people contacts through various activities including sports. She wished Pakistan all the best, peace and prosperity.

In Nepal, she said we cherish this day as heritage with a great passion to reaffirm our commitments to peace and commemorate the life and contributions of the Sakyamuni Gautam Buddha to the humanity and nature.

“It was a proud moment for me to visit the museums of Taxila, Lahore and Swat and learn more about the precious heritages, monuments and relics in different parts of Pakistan. The archeological site of ancient Taxila University speaks louder than the words about the legacy of higher education about Buddhism in this region”.

The ambassador said, all these living testimonies and traditions in Pakistan have inspired her to organize the Peace Walks 2017, 18 and 19 to commemorate this special day and seek solidarity to this noble cause.

The ambassador expressed hope that we will use this day to reflect on our work and usher in peace, progress, and prosperity as homage Gautam Buddha.