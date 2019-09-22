Parents complain of harassment by private schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parents Association on Saturday asked the government to take action against the management of the private schools that were harassing their children or else they would be compelled to stage a protest demonstration.

Speaking at a news conference, chairperson of the association Khushnud Khan, and chief of the legal team Zahidullah, vice-president, Peshawar Bar Association Izharullah, Qaiser Khan Advocate, Saima Amir Advocate and others asked the private schools to stop harassing their children or face agitation.

“The private schools owners must follow the court orders and stop harassing students,” said one of the parents.

They said the Supreme Court had declared illegal the raise in the tuition fee in 2017, but the private schools were not implementing the court orders.

“We are sending our children to private schools to get quality education, but they are exploiting us,” said another parent.

The parents warned the government to stage a sit-in and protest demonstration if their demands were not met within the next 15 days.