Painting competition in Bara

BARA: Khadim-ul-Khalq Foundation (KKF) organised a painting competition titled “Climate Action for Peace” on the International Day of Peace-2019 at Khyber Public School and College in Bara tehsil on Saturday.

About 19 students from various private schools participated in the competition and created outstanding sketches about peace and climate change.

Khadim-ul-Khalq Fourntation Chairman Farooq Afridi stated on the occasion that the purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of peace and to discourage conflict and violence in the region.

He said that tribal people suffered a lot due to the decade-long wave of militancy and there was need to engage in peace initiatives. He added that youths had the potential to contribute to the process of peace and development if the government gave them opportunities. Later, cash prizes and shields were awarded to a number of students.