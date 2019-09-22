Zhang Lu expelled for drunk-driving

BEIJING: China goalkeeper Zhang Lu has been expelled from the national team for drunk-driving, the Chinese Football Association said Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who captains Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai, was also suspended without pay by his club, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a CFA statement.

Zhang was detained for drunk-driving on Wednesday and was expelled from the national team after Tianjin police revealed the case on Saturday, the CFA said.

He has also been suspended from all CFA football-related activities.

In 2017 the CFA suspended Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Zhang Xiuwei for drunk-driving after he smashed his Porsche into several other cars.