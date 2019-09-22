close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 22, 2019

Zhang Lu expelled for drunk-driving

Sports

AFP
September 22, 2019

BEIJING: China goalkeeper Zhang Lu has been expelled from the national team for drunk-driving, the Chinese Football Association said Saturday.

The 32-year-old, who captains Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai, was also suspended without pay by his club, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a CFA statement.

Zhang was detained for drunk-driving on Wednesday and was expelled from the national team after Tianjin police revealed the case on Saturday, the CFA said.

He has also been suspended from all CFA football-related activities.

In 2017 the CFA suspended Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Zhang Xiuwei for drunk-driving after he smashed his Porsche into several other cars.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports