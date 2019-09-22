Zhang Lu expelled for drunk-driving

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China goalkeeper Zhang Lu has been expelled from the national team for drunk-driving, the Chinese Football Association said Saturday.
The 32-year-old, who captains Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai, was also suspended without pay by his club, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a CFA statement.
Zhang was detained for drunk-driving on Wednesday and was expelled from the national team after Tianjin police revealed the case on Saturday, the CFA said.
He has also been suspended from all CFA football-related activities.
In 2017 the CFA suspended Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Zhang Xiuwei for drunk-driving after he smashed his Porsche into several other cars.
BEIJING: China goalkeeper Zhang Lu has been expelled from the national team for drunk-driving, the Chinese Football Association said Saturday.
The 32-year-old, who captains Chinese Super League side Tianjin Tianhai, was also suspended without pay by his club, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a CFA statement.
Zhang was detained for drunk-driving on Wednesday and was expelled from the national team after Tianjin police revealed the case on Saturday, the CFA said.
He has also been suspended from all CFA football-related activities.
In 2017 the CFA suspended Tianjin Quanjian midfielder Zhang Xiuwei for drunk-driving after he smashed his Porsche into several other cars.