Clean sports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the Sri Lankan spinner, Akila Dananjaya, for a year from bowling in international cricket due to an illegal action. Dananjaya has represented the Sri Lankan team in several matches and played a vital role in the team. He has taken 33 wickets in test matches and 51 wickets in ODIs as well as 22 wickets in T20 matches.

However, Dananjaya was reported for a suspect bowling action last November after he was cleared to bowl again in February following remedial work on his action. The decision of the ICC is appreciated since it is important to ensure that the game of cricket remains clean.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor