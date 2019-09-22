close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
September 22, 2019

ATC confiscates Karachi mayor’s passport

Top Story

A
Agencies
September 22, 2019

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court confiscated the passport of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Saturday.

The ATC was hearing a case pertaining to providing treatment to terrorists and had summoned the mayor of the city in this regard.

During the hearing, the ATC judge reprimanded Waseem Akhtar, saying that despite being the mayor of the city, he did nothing for it.

The court, in its remarks, said that the passport was given to the mayor for official visits and if he is not using it anymore, he should hand it over. The court then took into custody the passport from the Karachi mayor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story