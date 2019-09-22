close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
NR
News Report
September 22, 2019

MBS gives his private jet to PM for US travel

Top Story

NR
News Report
September 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman honoured Prime Minister Imran Khan upon his visit to the kingdom as he left for the official visit of United States.

The Saudi crown prince dedicated his private jet for the premier's travel to United States to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, GNN reported. The Saudi crown prince stopped Imran Khan from embarking on a commercial flight to United States and asked him to travel through his private jet as he could not let his guest to travel via commercial plane.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari also accompanied the prime minister. During his two days visit to Saudi Arabia PM held meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other leaders.

Some news outlets reported that the prime minister left for New York from Madina Munawara by Saudi Airlines chartered plane.

