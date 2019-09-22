90pc issues can be resolved through change in 18th amendment: PSP chief

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Saturday that the solution to 90 percent of Pakistan’s issues was directly linked with an amendment in the 18th constitutional amendment.

He said that since there was a complete chapter of federal and provincial governments in the constitution, in the same way there must be a chapter for the local bodies system in the larger interest of the common man.

Addressing his party’s office-bearers after a successful general workers’ convention in Hyderabad the other day, Kamal said the PSP was in consultation process with experts and lawyers to introduce a constitutional amendment, and later it would approach all political parties in this regard.

He believed that the PSP was the sole solution to all problems being faced by the country, and said now the masses had realised that fact too.

The PSP demanded that the National Finance Commission should be linked with the Provincial Finance Commission, while the powers and resources should

be devolved to the district and union council levels so that the issues of people could get resolved at their doorsteps, he added.

Kamal further stated that his party would have extended full support to the government if the issues were being resolved and the affairs were on the right track.

He asked his party workers to get ready for the upcoming local bodies elections by having consultative meetings with candidates and communities, saying that the era of the common man was going to start through the PSP.