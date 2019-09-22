close
Sun Sep 22, 2019
September 22, 2019

Imran touches down in US ahead of UNGA

A
APP
September 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the United States on Saturday after concluding his two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Zulfiqar Bukhari, a PM Office statement said.

During the visit, the Prime Minister would address the United Nations General Assembly, besides meeting with the US leadership and other engagements.

In Saudi Arabia, Khan performed Umra, paid respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) besides meeting with the Saudi leadership.

