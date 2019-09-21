close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Workshops Div bag Railways Wrestling title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: Workshops Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter Divisional Wrestling Championship held at Railway Stadium here with 69 pints.

Lahore Division and Multan Division won the second position jointly with 56 points each. Quetta Division secured 37 points, Railways Police 35 and Peshawar Division 12 points. Khalid Rasheed, M Riaz, Sohail Rasheed and Hira were the referees. At the end of the competition chief guest Arshad Sattar, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation, give away winners’ trophy to captain Workshops Division.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports