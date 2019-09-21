Workshops Div bag Railways Wrestling title

LAHORE: Workshops Division won the Pakistan Railways Inter Divisional Wrestling Championship held at Railway Stadium here with 69 pints.

Lahore Division and Multan Division won the second position jointly with 56 points each. Quetta Division secured 37 points, Railways Police 35 and Peshawar Division 12 points. Khalid Rasheed, M Riaz, Sohail Rasheed and Hira were the referees. At the end of the competition chief guest Arshad Sattar, Secretary General Pakistan Wrestling Federation, give away winners’ trophy to captain Workshops Division.