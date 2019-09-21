No threat to govt from protests, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, PTI Punjab Secretary General Shoaib Siddiqui and a delegation of the business community met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

While talking to them, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that there was no threat from any protests movement. The government will go on to complete its constitutional term as the public voted for PTI to complete its five year constitutional term, he said. “We have no threat from the oppositions’ protests,” he said.

Eradication of corruption is necessary to strengthen the country economically. He said 54 per cent reduction in the current account deficit in the current financial year was the evidence of successful economic policies of the government. Government will ensure provision of all the facilities and security to the international investors.

Inshallah the government would continue serving the nation according to public sentiments to take the country towards prosperity and development. All the promises made by the PTI will be fulfilled, he said. The government will pull the country out of the crises, he added. Meanwhile, the Punjab governor gave approval for giving additional charge to Prof Dr Alia Sohail as acting vice-chancellor and Miss Zainab Javed Dar as acting registrar of Rawalpindi Women University, a new university formed after converting Government Postgraduate Girls College, Rawalpindi into university. He also handed over the notification of it to Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the meeting.

business: Dr Salman Shah, Adviser to Punjab chief minister, said that Pakistan had created an experienced lot of cheap labour in textile industry and China can utilise this force for its textile industry to compete in the world market.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 22nd Textile Asia International Trade Fair, he said the Punjab government was planning to create conducive environment for business. In this regard, he said that broader consultation with business community was being made, which would be transformed into the measures to enhance ease of doing business. He acknowledged that the textile industry was the key industry of Punjab having value added clusters in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan, which were contributing a lot to the economic development. He said, like federal government, the provincial government was also ready to provide necessary incentives to the textile industry to enhance its competitiveness in the world market and increase country’s exports.

Earlier, Ahmad Hasnain, Senior Vice-President PCJCCI, in his welcome address urged the Punjab government to patronise the business community to meet the current challenges to be faced by the country. He said the business community was ready to work hands in gloves with the government for economic prosperity of the country. He observed that the Lahore had emerged as a focal point for investment by the foreign investors, especially the Chinese companies entering into the joint ventures under the CPEC framework. This is the time when the Punjab government can enable the province to play leading role in economic development of the country by enhancing the facilitation by cutting down the unnecessary regulatory procedures, he said. President E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Dr Khursheed Nizam said the main purpose of holding the Textile Asia as a regular annual feature was to keep the local industry abreast with the international development and trends to be emerged in the world textile market. Moreover, the exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most exquisite opportunities for all participants in different sectors, he added.

Daud Ahmed appreciated the Ecommerce Gateway services to make arraignments of such a mega trade fair by showcasing immense buying selling potential of textile, garment and allied industries.