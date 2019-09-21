Two missing children found

OKARA: Police have recovered two children of Faisalabad who had been missing for the last week.

Abuzar and Muhammad Waseem, students of Madrassa Jamia Islamia Shalimar Park, Faisalabad, had disappeared about a week ago. The Faisalabad police had registered cases of abduction.

On Friday, the Sadr police SHO and his staff were on routine patrolling when they found the two children sitting along a road near 56/2L village. Later, the children gave contact numbers of their fathers. The SHO contacted the fathers of the children and they reached Okara. Both children were handed over to their fathers.

MOU INKED: The University of Okara and Hamad Bin Khlaifa University, Qatar, Friday inked a Memorandum of Understanding for students and faculty exchange and sharing of data for joint research on Autism and Neurological Disorders resulting from cousin marriages.

The Department of Public Health and Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS), University of the Punjab are also part of the agreement. Dr Hyung-Goo Kim from Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI), Dr Muhammad Wajid, Director Institute of Pure & Applied Zoology (IPAZ) and School of Applied Biology (SAB) at University of Okara and Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, Director ISCS and Professor of Public Health at PU signed the MoU here at University of Okara.