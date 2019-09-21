Govt asked to contain dengue virus

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sher Azam Wazir and Ahmad Karim Kundi, have expressed concern over the spread of dengue virus in the province and asked the government to take serious steps for controlling the disease.

In a joint statement, they said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was playing politics with garbage in Karachi but had no time and plan for overcoming the spread of the dengue virus in Punjab and KP.

Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Sher Azam Wazir and Ahmad Karim Kundi said the number of dengue patients and spreading of the virus was a matter of serious concern and had caused fears among the masses.

Ahmad Kundi has

also submitted a call attention notice in the KP Assembly about the dengue fever.

In the call attention notice, he said: “I would like to draw the attention of the provincial government, particularly the health minister, to a serious issue of public importance that dengue virus cases have been reported from DI Khan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Buner, Shangla, Lower Dir, Swabi, Mardan and Mansehra districts and it seems that the said virus is spreading very rapidly in the whole of province and it is dangerous to the health of the masses.

The government/Health Department should present a detailed report in the house as to what steps have been taken to eradicate the virus.”