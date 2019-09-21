Environment-friendly bags distributed in Islamabad

Islamabad: In order to carry out environmental friendly and sustainability-oriented initiatives in different cities of Pakistan, the Asia Foundation Pakistan Office has launched the 'Barhta Pakistan programme' in Islamabad.

The first phase is to distribute 20,000 environment friendly bags in Islamabad over the coming weeks, in order to support the ban on plastic bags in Islamabad. This activity has been initiated in partnership with the Deputy Commissioner Office, Islamabad, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, Pakistan Meteorological Department and the International Islamic University.

The prime mission is to ensure that the busiest commercial centers, such as G-9 Karachi Company, G-10 Markaz, F-10 and Jinnah Supermarket, attain the capacity to implement plastic reduction.

The Asia Foundation with the collaboration of the Deputy Commissioner Office’s and International Islamic University’s volunteers will distribute these long lasting environmental friendly bags to the citizenry on these commercial hubs and at the Climate Action March. This will be extended in coming days to Sabzi Mandi, Sunday Market and other busy commercial centers in Islamabad.