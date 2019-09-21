close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed arm wresting championship today

Sports

KARACHI: First Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Inter-district Boys and Girls Arm Wrestling Championship would be held on Saturday at Mashallah Lawn, near German School, Sector 16 Orangi Town. Sindh Arm Wrestling Association secretary Kashif Ahmed Farooqui announced this on Friday. He said that a number of emerging arm wrestlers of various parts of the province are participating in the event.

