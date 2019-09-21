Benazir Bhutto Shaheed arm wresting championship today

KARACHI: First Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Inter-district Boys and Girls Arm Wrestling Championship would be held on Saturday at Mashallah Lawn, near German School, Sector 16 Orangi Town. Sindh Arm Wrestling Association secretary Kashif Ahmed Farooqui announced this on Friday. He said that a number of emerging arm wrestlers of various parts of the province are participating in the event.