Body found

TAKHTBHAI: The body of a four-year-old child, who had gone missing three days ago, was found from a seasonal stream in Shergarh area on Thursday, the police said. The minor girl left Qutbgarh Afghan refugee camp three days ago but did not return. Her father Salahuddin later lodged a first information report at the Shergarh Police Station. According to the post-mortem report, the girl had died of suffocation.