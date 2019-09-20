Body found

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: The body of a four-year-old child, who had gone missing three days ago, was found from a seasonal stream in Shergarh area on Thursday, the police said. The minor girl left Qutbgarh Afghan refugee camp three days ago but did not return. Her father Salahuddin later lodged a first information report at the Shergarh Police Station. According to the post-mortem report, the girl had died of suffocation.
