Seminar

LAHORE: The Punjab University Library Book Club organised a seminar to explain books “Kamiyabi ka Moghalta” written by Atif Hussain and “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” written by Yuval Noah Harari. According to a press release, the introductory talk on the book of Harari was presented by Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature.