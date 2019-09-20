tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab University Library Book Club organised a seminar to explain books “Kamiyabi ka Moghalta” written by Atif Hussain and “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” written by Yuval Noah Harari. According to a press release, the introductory talk on the book of Harari was presented by Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature.
LAHORE: The Punjab University Library Book Club organised a seminar to explain books “Kamiyabi ka Moghalta” written by Atif Hussain and “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” written by Yuval Noah Harari. According to a press release, the introductory talk on the book of Harari was presented by Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature.