close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

Seminar

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab University Library Book Club organised a seminar to explain books “Kamiyabi ka Moghalta” written by Atif Hussain and “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” written by Yuval Noah Harari. According to a press release, the introductory talk on the book of Harari was presented by Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore