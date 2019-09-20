close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

10,000 saplings to be planted by Faisalabad varsity

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad will plant 10,000 saplings this year. UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf stated this while planting a sapling at the Faculty of Animal Sciences, UAF. He said everyone should plant a sapling to save coming generations from hazardous effects of changing climate. The VC said the government was making conscious efforts for the said cause.

He said that the university had planted 5,000 saplings during last two months. The VC said the Prime Minister’s Initiatives of Clean and Green Pakistan was a hallmark step to address the issue of environmental issues and to provide a clean environment for the people.

