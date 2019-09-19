NAB summons Sindh CM on Sept 24

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi summoned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sept 24 in fake bank account case.According to sources in NAB, Rawalpindi NAB has sent notice to Chief Minister office in Karachi. Sources said NAB has sent 19 question to him regarding Sindh power plant. It is to be mentioned here that he was summoned on Tuesday (Sept 17) but he failed to appear.