AKF meeting

Islamabad : The annual board meet of the Al-Khidmat Health Foundation Pakistan was held here with foundation's chairman, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by the President Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, secretary general Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, national director Al-Khidmat Headquarters Foundation Dr. Muhammad Afzal, managing director Sufyan Ahmad Khan and others.