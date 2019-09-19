close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

AKF meeting

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Islamabad : The annual board meet of the Al-Khidmat Health Foundation Pakistan was held here with foundation's chairman, Dr. Hafeezur Rehman in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by the President Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) Muhammad Abdus Shakoor, secretary general Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Mangat, national director Al-Khidmat Headquarters Foundation Dr. Muhammad Afzal, managing director Sufyan Ahmad Khan and others.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad