Sri Lankan team briefed about Punjab Police system

LAHORE: A delegation of senior officers of Sri Lanka on tour to Pakistan paid a visit to Central Police Office. The delegation was briefed about the working of Punjab Police.

Twenty senior officers of different departments of Sri Lanka along with officers from Executive Development Institute included the delegation. Additional IG operations briefed the delegation about working system of Punjab Police.

In the end of the visit, honorary shields were exchanged between Punjab Police, Executive Development Institute and Sri Lankan delegation. On this occasion, DIG Operations Captain ® Atta Muhammad was also present.

DIG: DIG Operations Lahore, in continuation of his visit to police stations, reached Mozang Police Station, Wednesday and inspected the functioning of CCTV cameras installed in different sections. SP Civil Lines Division and other related officers were also there. DIG also inspected lockup, barrack, front desk and other related sections of the police station.