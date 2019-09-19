SN women tennis from Sept 25

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau National Tennis Tournament for Women will be organised here at the PTF Complex from September 25-29.

Giving details about the event, Subh-e-Nau Chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said that the tournament will be played on newly developed hard courts of PTF Tennis Complex.

“There will be six different categories which will include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls’ under-18, under-14, under-12 and under-10. The prize money will be Rs200,000 while outstation players will be given daily allowances as well. Junior players will also receive economy class train fares as per Pakistan Tennis Federation rules,” she explained.