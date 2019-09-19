India stops Congress leader, others from entering held Valley

SRINAGAR: The Modi government on Tuesday stopped former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Air Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak and social activist Sushoba Bhave from entering held Srinagar in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and sent them back to New Delhi.

In occupied Kashmir, the Narendra Modi-led communal government in New Delhi is not even allowing Indian people to visit the territory and have first hand information about the prevailing grim situation.

Earlier, the Modi government had sent back a delegation of opposition parties from the Srinagar airport on August 24. The delegation was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and included Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja Sharad Yadav Manoj Jha and Majeed Memon.