House attacked

TOBA TEK SINGH: A house was attacked by three alleged criminals on Tuesday. According to police, accused Muhammad Habib of Sialkot and his two accomplices opened indiscriminate fire at the house of Rana Muhammad Akmal Malangi in the UK Garden, Pirmahal. Reportedly, the accused also opened fire at the police and left their car on the scene. Malangi told police that Habib was a ringleader of a gang and was involved in dacoities. He said over an old enmity the accused also attacked his house a few weeks ago. He said the accused and his accomplices had also kidnapped his (Malangi's) uncle Rana Muhammad Anwar. Police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.