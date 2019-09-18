Dengue patient referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A dengue patient was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital by doctors of the THQ hospital, Gojra on Tuesday. Adnan of Chak 351/JB, Gojra, was admitted to the THQ hospital where his tests were conducted and his reports confirmed he was dengue patient. District Health Officer Dr Masood Virk visited his village with a team of health department officials and conducted anti-dengue spray in the village. Talking to reporters, Dr Masood said the patient did not live in the village but was a servant at a hotel in Rawalpindi.
