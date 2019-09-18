close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

Dengue patient referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dengue patient was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital by doctors of the THQ hospital, Gojra on Tuesday. Adnan of Chak 351/JB, Gojra, was admitted to the THQ hospital where his tests were conducted and his reports confirmed he was dengue patient. District Health Officer Dr Masood Virk visited his village with a team of health department officials and conducted anti-dengue spray in the village. Talking to reporters, Dr Masood said the patient did not live in the village but was a servant at a hotel in Rawalpindi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar