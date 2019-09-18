PML-N KP hails ECP’s verdict in Maryam Nawaz case

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has welcomed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s decision in the Maryam Nawaz disqualification case and termed it a victory for democracy and democratic institutions.

Through a statement, Ikhtiar Wali, party’s provincial spokesman, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf petition against Maryam Nawaz was based on prejudice.

The ECP decision showed its independence and impartiality, he said, adding, the PTI faced disgrace and exposed before the masses.

He appealed to the ECP to expedite proceedings in the cases against Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi. The government’s policy of victimisation would no more work as people wanted to get rid of the selected and inefficient setup, he went on to add. He said the days of PTI government were numbered and the PML-N would lead the country towards progress and prosperity soon. Meanwhile, to reorganise the party at the grassroots level, the PML-N would hold workers’ conventions at the district and tehsil headquarters of all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ikhtiar Wali, through a separate statement, said that the party had decided to activate the workers especially youth and other wings right from village council level and bring forward the dedicated workers. The party reorganisation would be completed before October 30 in the whole province, he said, adding, the first workers’ convention would be held at Swabi on September 22, Haripur on September 29 and Nowshera on October 6.

He said the schedule for other districts would be announced after approval by the party provincial president Amir Muqam. According to Ikhtiar Wali, the PML-N senior leaders including General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Muhammad Asif would address the conventions.