Dacoit tortured by people in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Locals Tuesday overpowered a dacoit and tortured him before handing him over to police of People's Colony.According to police, two motorcyclists snatched Rs 25,000 and a motorcycle from Nasir Mehmood of Railway Colony and a purse from his wife.

Locals overpowered one of the bandits when the couple raised a hue and cry. The accused was identified as Abdur Rehman of Jhang Road. He was tortured and then was handed over to police. The police recovered a purse, cash and motorcycle from the accused.

ACE arrests ASI: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Tuesday arrested an ASI of Kotwali police on charges of taking bribe.

According to ACE spokesman, Zahid Mukhtar of Green Town submitted to the ACE that ASI Ifran received Rs37,000 from him to quash a case.

The ACE team arrested the ASI and recovered Rs 5,000 marked currency notes from him.

BISE to announce result: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce result of Oriental Sciences (Uloom-e-Sharqiyya) Annual Examination 2019 on Thursday (September 19).

According to controller examinations Shehnaz Alvi, the result would be uploaded at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10 am and the result cards would be dispatched to all candidates at their given postal addresses.

However, the candidates should contact Inter Branch of the board if they failed to receive their cards till September 25, she added.

Wasa recovery centres: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Faisalabad has decided to set up recovery centres at union council (UC) level in the city for timely recovery of dues.

The Wasa spokesman told on Tuesday that only 12 revenue officers were working in 157 union councils of the city. The centres in each UC would help achieve recovery targets at a large extent, he added. He said presently more than Rs300 million were due against chronic defaulters using domestic, commercial and industrial connections.

He stressed that these dues were increasing at a rate of Rs80 million to Rs100 million per annum.

FOUR hotel owners fined: Four hotel owners were imposed fine on charges of profiteering by selling flatbread at exorbitant rates.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum inspected various hotels in the city area and found four hotels near Partabnagar on Jhang Road involved in profiteering by selling and imposed Rs20,000 fines on them.

The magistrate also warned hotel owners Asghar Ali, Shahid Hussain, Muhammad Latif and Muhammad Shahid to avoid profiteering.

Water filtration plant: Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Tuesday inaugurated a water filtration plant at Samanabad area for providing clean drinking water to the people.

Farrukh Habib said that government was taking measures on priority basis for supply of clean drinking water to citizens.

He said that installation of filtration plants at various public places would provide the facility of drinking water to visitors and residents of the area.

MPA Mian Waris Aziz, Tufail Ansari, Asad Abbas, Mian Bilal and notables of the area were also present.

Crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles: City Traffic Police Tuesday launched a crackdown on smoke emitting vehicles in the district.

Talking to reporters, CTO Ali Raza said Traffic Wardens would take action against owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.

He said special squads of traffic police would set up pickets on main roads and check vehicles, adding that traffic education unit has also started awareness campaign to brief the transporters about hazards of such vehicles. In order to control environment pollution, legal action against smoke emitting vehicles has become necessary, added the CTO.