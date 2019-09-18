Pakistan, NZ agree on TVET cooperation

Islamabad :A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) and the National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work for the development of skills sector in Pakistan in general, and recognition of Pakistani qualifications in particular. The NZQA will build the NAVTTC’s capability to quality assure technical and vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutes in Pakistan,

It will also work with NAVTTC to strengthen Pakistan’s National Qualification Framework (NVQF) for its recognition.

High Commissioner of New Zealand to Pakistan Hamish Craig MacMaster and Executive Director NAVTTC Dr. Nasir Khan signed the agreement in the presence of Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood and Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan.

The federal minister termed the MoU a big step towards strengthening TVET sector of Pakistan. “Exchange of knowledge and good practices in respect of quality assurance, design, evolution, implementation and management will not only boost our TVET sector but also pave way for international recognition of Pakistani certificates around the globe,” he said.