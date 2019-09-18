close
Wed Sep 18, 2019
September 18, 2019

Food inequality

Newspost

 
September 18, 2019

The world seems more divided than ever, the rich becoming richer and the poor becoming poorer. And the huge gap between the developed and the developing world is the best characterized by the availability of food. The poor can’t afford good quality food, and malnutrition still affects 800 million people in developing countries.

The lack of appropriate food in our diet is actually a global problem.

Damsa Siddique

Karachi

