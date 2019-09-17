Bilawal summons PPP consultative meeting on 18th

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called an important consultative meeting on Wednesday (18th September) at Zardari House Islamabad to decide on the deadline to the government of Prime Minister

Imran Khan by December and chalk out strategy after discussion on country's political and economic situation.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman of Chairman PPP said the consultation will be held on the issue of sending Imran Khan's government packing in December this year.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also consult senior party leadership on the future political strategy and to proposed sit-in of Maulana Fazlur Rehman in month of October on which the PML-N had already gave its nod to participate in it.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's countrywide visit will also be discussed in the meeting.

According to party sources PPP’s chapters of South Punjab and Central had devised rallies of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.