Political forces on same page on Kashmir issue: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that political forces in Pakistan were on the same page on Kashmir issue and other challenges confronting the country.

“The silence of the international community on atrocities and worst human rights abuses against innocent Kashmirs by India was test of their conscience. Pakistan would continue its moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir for resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir,” he said while talking to a delegation from the National Defence University comprising senior military and civil officers from Pakistan and friendly countries headed by Maj General Inayat Hussain in Parliament House. The National Assembly speaker said that armed forces of Pakistan were our pride that had made the defence of the country impregnable.

He said that they also need to be credited for their meritorious services in the field of social services and education.

He said that despite polarisation in the country and Parliament, all the political forces were on the same page regarding issues confronting the country specially Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan would not leave the Kashmir people in quandary and would keep on extending moral and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir till its amicable resolution as per UN resolutions and their aspiration. The speaker talking to the military and civil officers said that the present government inherited various challenges out of which the most glaring was messy state of economy. He said that government initiated various measures for its revival and sustainability which had ushered in stability in the economic sector.

He said that investor’s confidence had been restored and foreign direct investment was being attracted in the diverse sectors in the country.

Responding to a question of a participant regarding the role of legislature for the welfare of the masses, the speaker said that Parliament was alive on the issue and various legislative proposals for the welfare of masses would be tabled in the House.

He said that agriculture sector was the backbone of the economy; therefore, a Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture products has been appointed. “The committee was actively working on formulating its recommendation for boosting agriculture sector,” he said and added that academia, experts in agriculture and water and stakeholders have been engaged in that discourse. Apprising the participants, the speaker said that the standing committees were actively engaged in the discussing various legislation and issues which concern masses.

He mentioned the Legislative Drafting Council established in the National Assembly which had assisted members to propose hundreds of legislative proposals. The speaker suggested for collaboration between National Assembly and NDU for providing intellectual and expert support to the standing committees.

Head of the NDU Delegation Maj General Inayat Hussain thanked NA Speaker for giving them an opportunity to visit Parliament and have an enlightening interactive session. He said that Armed Forces would always stand firm to foil any attempt on the integrity of the country.

He said that the instant delegation comprised of local civil and military officers from Pakistan and Friendly countries presently having specialised multidimensional training which would enhance their capacity to serve their respective countries and organisations. He agreed with proposal of the speaker regarding collaboration with the National Assembly. Later, the additional secretary (Legislation), briefed the participants about the structure and functions of Parliament and working and composition of its standing committees. He apprised them of the procedure adopted for enactment of laws and non-legislative business. The participants also visited the National Assembly Hall and various sections of the Parliament House.