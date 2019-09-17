CUI, ICTP to collaborate in Maths

Islamabad:Rector of the COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar on Monday inked an agreement with Dr. Fernando Quevedo, Director International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), Italy, to launch the first International Master of Science in Mathematics at CUI-Lahore Campus.

The agreement will result in providing high-quality education in Mathematics to Pakistani students, which is comparable to world-class centres of excellence on the subject. This agreement will facilitate research in Pure Mathematics as well as Industrial and Applied Mathematics in the Lahore Campus of COMSATS University.

The ICTP which is an internationally renowned center of theoretical physics and mathematics was founded in Trieste, Italy by late veteran Pakistani Nobel Laureate, Prof. Abdus Salam in 1964 and continues to serve the scientific community in the developing world by supporting scientific institutions, scientists and scientific research work through enhancing international collaboration.

As part of its efforts to uplift scientists and support the highest quality of scientific work under this agreement, the ICTP will contribute towards curriculum design, research proposals and international faculty nominations for the program, while also supporting exceptional students from around the world to study at COMSATS University Islamabad.

The agreement will facilitate the brightest students of the International Masters in Mathematics program to travel to ICTP every year to interact with leading scientists for a month.

Prof. Raheel Qamar said that this agreement will nurture the best mathematical minds of the country and expose them to the latest research trends in the world so that Pakistan may again produce a great scientific mind like Salam.

He said that COMSATS University had emerged on International Rankings as the Top Pakistani University, securing a consistent place among Top 500-800 Universities of the world on various rankings.

Prof. Qamar said it is his desire to see that Pakistani students aim higher for international accolades like the Fields Medal and Nobel Prize by focusing on quality research with an impact. Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Director Campus, CUI-Lahore was also present at the signing ceremony.