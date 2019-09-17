Karachi South (Red) clinch women’s boxing title

KARACHI: Karachi South (Red) overpowered Karachi West (Blue) 18-6 to capture the title of DMC Women Boxing Championship at Lyari’s Pak Shaheen Boxing Club.

DMC South chairman Malik Mohammad Fayyaz praised the boxers of Lyari. “Lyari is considered the nursery of boxing. Many of its pugilists have played at national and international levels and have won laurels for the country,” Fayyaz said at the closing ceremony.

“Female boxers have also performed well. They should be provided with infrastructure and good platform so that they can polish their talent and perform well in the international arena,” he added.

He said club-level events would help produce more talent. “Women are now flying fighter jets and reaching mountain peaks so there is no reason why they shouldn’t be given better chances in sports. “I am happy to see these female pugilists playing. I have a strong believe that they will represent Pakistan and make us proud,” he added.