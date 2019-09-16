‘Faisalabad to be made clean, green city’

FAISALABAD: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) chairman/MPA Ch Latif Nazar Gujjar has said that all available resources would be utilised to make the city clean and green. Talking here, he said that his mission was to transform Faisalabad into lush green city of the province and in this regard all resources would be utilised. To overcome the staff shortage, the process of recruiting 100 gardeners would soon be initiated, he said. He added that the posts had already been sanctioned. He said that talks with the Punjab government were in progress to get a bailout package for the PHA. He said the PTI government believed in equal development of all areas and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated funds for 36 districts of the province on equal basis. To a question, he said that funds would be released very soon for necessary maintenance and repair of roads. Three robbers held: Millat Town police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three gangsters and recovered cash and weapons from their possession. The Millat Town police SHO conducted raids at different areas and arrested three members of a dacoit gang, identified as Shahbaz, Bilal and Ali. The police also recovered three pistols, looted money of Rs 200,000 and mobile phones from their possession. The accused were involved in many robberies and their arrest was made with the help of CCTV cameras.