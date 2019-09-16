ANP leaders in Shangla join PTI

BISHAM: A senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday along with his family members and supporters.

Known as Baba-e-Shangla, senior politician and social figure, Syed Fareed Khan, joined the ruling party along with his son, Sadeedur Rehman, other family members and the ANP workers. Sadeedur Rehman had contested the general elections in 2013 and 2018 and was a candidate for the National Assembly seat. He had lost both the time and had ended as a runner-up. KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, who himself is from the Shangla district, had invited both father and son duo from the ANP to join the PTI which they accepted on Sunday.