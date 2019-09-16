Forward bloc in PPP: myth or reality

There was a serious move to form an anti-PPP government in Sindh, through a forward bloc, and some party MNAs and MPAs were also engaged and approached, but no consensus could be evolved over the possible replacement, besides some legal complications. The move has not be abandoned, but withheld for the time being, an unimpeachable source disclosed.

"Yes, there was a move which has now been dropped after too many candidates of the would-be forward bloc and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have come forward with their respective claims," source said.

It all started when the opposition parties decided to dislodge Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, which initially created a panic within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, as on paper, the opposition had almost double the numbers. Prime Minister Imran Khan himself was disturbed with the move and approached all those who matters to get the move defeated or go for 'tit-for-tat’ response.

In a bid to send a strong message, news about formation of a forward bloc in Sindh was leaked, along with the news of the possible arrest of Sindh chief minister as well as some other ministers and those against whom inquires were pending. The tally of such MPAs was said to be 20, but it was still short to meet the required number.

The way the opposition was shocked and surprised over the result of no confidence, it could have been the same in Sindh had Sanjrani been defeated. Thus, the party came under pressure as they knew that they could not afford losing Sindh, at a time when cases and inquiries against them had piling up. One of the PPP MNA from interior, knowing fully well that the PPP had comfortable majority in the Sindh Assembly, said the way tables were turned on the opposition’s joint candidate, Hasil Bizenjo, surprise was waiting for the PPP in Sindh.

A prominent PPP MNA was initially given the task and he did held meetings with some party MPAs and informed them regarding the arrest, convictions and possible disqualification of top party leadership.

About a month back, the said MNA, through his close aide, did sent the writer a message about the move with a claim that around 10 to 12 MPAs expressed their concerns over the rising pressure on them from different quarters to support the move. Some of them wanted assurances that the government would be dislodged in case they join hands.

Sources said though after Sanjrani retained its position, the move was somewhat subsided but not fully dropped. Now, it will be interesting to see how far the PPP would go in support of the JUI-F’s Azadi march in October. Although, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said few days back that they would not join the Azadi March, he extended party's political and moral support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources said the PPP would also wait for what kind of relaxation its detained leaders would get in return without seeking any NRO (deal).

The latest feeler was put out by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem about invoking of Article 194 (4) to give the Centre powers in Sindh to issue meaningful directions to the provincial government. Sources said it was also linked with the earlier move. Knowing fully well the possible reaction, Naseem dropped the bombshell, diverting attention back to Sindh. Sources said in the next two months, we may see further upheavals in case the PPP, at the last minute, decided to join Maulana Fazlur Rehman's march on Islamabad.

In the past, there had been conspiracies to dislodge the PPP government in Sindh. All the anti-PPP chief ministers in the past like the late Jam Sadiq Ali, Liaquat Jatoi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, the late Ali Mohammad Mehar, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah came into power mostly as a result of some kind of a forward bloc. At times, even such groups had also been created within the MQM, as happened in 1992, when without the support of two major parties, PPP and MQM, a government was formed with Muzaffar Shah in the driving seat. Legal experts believe that it would not be easy to form a forward bloc in Sindh. However, if dozens of MPAs get arrested as a result of inquires and some are made to resign, followed by by-elections, things could take any turn.

An interesting by-election is due next month in PS-11, Larkana, where all anti-PPP forces including the GDA and JUI-F decided to put a joint candidate against the PPP.

Things can take either way in the high-profile cases against former president, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. The former is said to be seriously ill and has practically handed over the party powers to his sister and son Bilawal Bhutto. The anti-PPP forces in Sindh are still looking towards the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad for support in a bid to dislodge the Sindh government, but the move apparently has been withheld for the time being.

PPP leader, Nisar Khuhro, when contacted over the reports and move, said: "It is nothing new for us as in the past we have faced all such undemocratic and unconstitutional moves. When they can’t defeat us in the polls, they use such tactics." However, he agreed that the party needed to improve its governance and perception.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang. Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO