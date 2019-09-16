close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
September 16, 2019

PPP senator says KP govt has failed to control dengue

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Rubina Khalid has said that the dengue virus is spreading in the province at an alarming rate.

The PPP senator said that the Health Department has failed to provide any relief to the people infected with the dengue virus.

She recalled the Punjab government had sent teams for controlling dengue during the Shahbaz Sharif government while the then government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had refused to benefit from the opportunity provided by the then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

She said the dengue virus would continue to spread unless the larva was eliminated. The PPP senator said the government was not interested in addressing the masses problems.

She asked the federal government and the KP Health Department to take serious steps to control the virus which could become dangerous.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar