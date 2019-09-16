close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

2 bodies found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2019

LAHORE: Two men were found dead in different parts of the City on Sunday. A man identified as Kaka Masih was found dead in the Gujarpura police area. A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Mozang police. Both men were addicts, police claimed and suspected they might have died of overdoses of drugs.

checked: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to the all the 36 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. They also helped 61 people on different roads, checked 160 vehicles, more than 99,000 motorbikes and more than 74,000 persons.

