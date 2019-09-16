close
Mon Sep 16, 2019
September 16, 2019

Plug the leak

Newspost

 
September 16, 2019

Hilal Road is the main double road of Sector F-11 of Islamabad. However, at the point where Street 58 (F-11/4) meets Hilal Road, water has been leaking for the last one month and the road is getting damaged. Can’t the CDA locate, report and repair such leaks? This is not an obscure street; it is the main double road of an affluent sector of the country’s capital city.

My request to the CDA is to please stop water from overflowing on the road. Then repair the road. Also some mechanism should be put in place for such leaks to be reported quickly to the concerned department before they can cause major damage to the road.

Shabbir Ahmad

Islamabad

