Malik demands Bill Gates to withdraw award from Modi

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman, Senate’s Committee on Interior, Senator Rehman Malik demanded of Bill Gates to take back the decision of his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to award Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Indian Prime Minister is butcher of Gujarat and Kashmir and for gross human right violations in Kashmir.

“Why did you choose to give award to Indian Prime Minister Modi, who is Butcher of Gujarat and Kashmir, and did you peruse the report of Human Rights violation where gross human right violations officially reported, but you have awarded Modi, who has caged innocent Kashmiris, he said while demanding of Bill Gates to withdraw the award to Indian Prime Minister.

Malik said the prime minister should have also to write Bill Gates on this award to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is more dangerous than polio disease for children as curfew is killing innocent children without food and medicines.

He said Washington Post reported India has imposed an unprecedented communication blockade on Kashmir. “Landlines, Mobile phones and the internet have suspended and strict curfew is still in place in many places in many areas of occupied Kashmir,” he said while questioning that did Bill Gates read it.