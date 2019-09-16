India divided by Modi’s action in IHK: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Sunday Indian Prime Minister had divided India by revoking special status of Held Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting in Rangilpur on Sunday evening, he said India could not decide the fate of Kashmir unilaterally through a presidential ordinance and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to decide it through a referendum in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Qureshi said the entire world was raising voice for Kashmir now, and the US senators had written letters to US President Trump on the Kashmir lockdown.He said the entire world had rejected Indian stance on Kashmir. It would be hard for the world to stay silent when two nuclear powers would face off on the issue of Kashmir. He said Pakistan was determined to advocate the case of Kashmir across the world. He dared Indian premier Narendra Modi to address a public meeting in held Kashmir if the held Valley was peaceful presently. He said Modi stood exposed before the world after he revoked held Kashmir’s special status, and now the whole world was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris.

The foreign minister regretted that the Indian Supreme Court seemed helpless before the Modi government. He said 14 petitions had been filed in the Indian SC about revoking of Kashmir’s special status, but no order had so far been issued by it. He said the people of Pakistan stand with the armed forces of the country and he believed that God would support Pakistan if India imposed any war on it.

Qureshi said the slogan "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) was the voice of each Pakistani. He said the Kashmir cause had been highlighted in the world after 54 years by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Qureshi said the PTI defeated PPP and PML-N) in general election under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Both the parties remained in power for long, but failed to deliver. A PML-N local leader, Rana Sajjad, and his group hosted the public meeting of Qureshi and the group announced joining the PTI.