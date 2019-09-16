Boutier and Hall fightback sets up Solheim Cup cliffhanger

GLENEAGLES, United Kingdom: Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall were the European heroines on Saturday as Europe desperately clung on to the hope of regaining the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

After a punishing series of fourballs in blustery, cold weather, the Americans emerged as 2.5-1.5 winners to leave the score tied at 8-8 going into the final 12 singles. As holders, the US team needs to win six of the matches to claim the trophy for the third year in a row.

With all four matches going to the final two holes, fortunes swung to and fro. At one stage, the visitors were ahead in every match. But Boutier, the French rookie, and Hall, the 2018 Women’s British Open Champion, staged a magnificent comeback against Ally McDonald and Angel Yin to claim a vital full point.

Four down after seven holes and still three down with five to play, Hall and Boutier won the next four on the trot to take a one hole lead and they added another at the 18th for a two-hole victory.