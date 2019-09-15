Neymar insulted by angry fans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Neymar was loudly jeered and met with a barrage of insults by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Saturday as he made his first appearance for the club in four months in their Ligue 1 game at home to Strasbourg. The world’s most expensive player’s name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.
PARIS: Neymar was loudly jeered and met with a barrage of insults by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Saturday as he made his first appearance for the club in four months in their Ligue 1 game at home to Strasbourg. The world’s most expensive player’s name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.