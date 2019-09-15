Neymar insulted by angry fans

PARIS: Neymar was loudly jeered and met with a barrage of insults by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Saturday as he made his first appearance for the club in four months in their Ligue 1 game at home to Strasbourg. The world’s most expensive player’s name was booed by supporters when the teams were read out at the Parc des Princes, and his first touches of the ball were also whistled.