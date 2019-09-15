close
Sun Sep 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

India asked to stop cyber terrorism

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik on Saturday warned India to stop Cyber terrorism and said that India is involved in cyber- crimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities. “Indian hackers steal data of different countries and selling it to rival countries and the data of individuals for blackmailing. I am writing to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber terrorism against various sovereign states and to take against India for Cyber-Terrorism,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan