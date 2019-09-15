India asked to stop cyber terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik on Saturday warned India to stop Cyber terrorism and said that India is involved in cyber- crimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities. “Indian hackers steal data of different countries and selling it to rival countries and the data of individuals for blackmailing. I am writing to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber terrorism against various sovereign states and to take against India for Cyber-Terrorism,” he said in a statement on Saturday.